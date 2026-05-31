Los Angeles County detectives seek person of interest in Huntington Park homicide

Los Angeles County detectives are searching for a person of interest who is wanted in connection with a person's death in Huntington Park early Sunday morning.

According to a news release shared by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies said that there was an altercation in the 3500 block of Florence Avenue, during which a man was "assaulted with an edged weapon."

The man, who hasn't been publicly identified, was declared dead at the scene, according to the release.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department release seeking help identifying a person of interest in a homicide investigation in Huntington Park. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

As their investigation continues, LASD Homicide Bureau detectives asked anyone with further information to come forward. They shared a photo of the person of interest in the incident, whom they are hoping to identify.

They described the man as being between 40 and 50 years old with dark hair and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a royal blue hoodie and dark pants with white and black tennis shoes.

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact Detectives Carlin or Sanchez at 323-890-5500.