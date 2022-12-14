Huntington Beach Police warn public of random arrows in residential areas

The Huntington Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the person or persons who have been shooting arrows in residential areas of the city over the last two weeks.

Tuesday, officers said the arrows have been located on the west side of Brookhurst Street and Indianapolis Avenue in Huntington Beach.

Arrows have been shot at homes and into yards and have pierced rooftops in the neighborhood.

The arrows have been described as hunting arrows with razor-sharp tips.

Police say they've received reports over the last two weeks, but some residents in the neighborhood say this has been happening for months, and said someone was seen walking around with a crossbow.

Investigators said they are concerned about the possibility of someone being struck by a falling arrow.

Anyone who has seen people with a crossbow, compound bow or any other device used to shoot arrows is asked to call Det. Remington at (714) 960-8825 or email him at Cremington@hbpd.org.

No suspects have been identified in the case. No injuries have been reported.