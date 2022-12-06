Huntington Beach shooting investigation locks down neighborhood
A shooting in Huntington Beach prompted officers to close Tasman Drive between Bolsa Chica Street and Cambay Lane at 9:45 p.m. Monday for several hours.
At the time, area residents were advised to stay indoors and lock doors and windows.
HBPD later said any involved parties had left the area. The police investigation was ongoing.
No further details were immediately released.
