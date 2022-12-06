Watch CBS News
Local News

Huntington Beach shooting investigation locks down neighborhood

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Huntington Beach shooting locks down neighborhood
Huntington Beach shooting locks down neighborhood 00:55

A shooting in Huntington Beach prompted officers to close Tasman Drive between Bolsa Chica Street and Cambay Lane at 9:45 p.m. Monday for several hours.

At the time, area residents were advised to stay indoors and lock doors and windows.

HBPD later said any involved parties had left the area. The police investigation was ongoing.

No further details were immediately released.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 6, 2022 / 6:07 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.