Watch CBS News
Local News

Huntington Beach police seek to identify man who allegedly stole bronze memorial plaque

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The Huntington Beach Police Department is working to identify the man they believe is responsible for allegedly stealing a bronze plaque from a memorial.

Surveillance footage captured the moment on Sept. 4 when a man parked his truck at a roundabout near 103 Pacific Coast Highway around 4:30 a.m. and allegedly stole the bronze plaque.

Police said the man exited the driver's side of the truck with a small black dog and stole the plaque from the Vincent Moorhouse Memorial, along with four bronze placards from the benches at Patriot Point.

Anyone who may have any information is urged to contact the HBPD Tip Line at (714) 375-5066. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue