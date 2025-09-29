Huntington Beach police seek to identify man who allegedly stole bronze memorial plaque

The Huntington Beach Police Department is working to identify the man they believe is responsible for allegedly stealing a bronze plaque from a memorial.

Surveillance footage captured the moment on Sept. 4 when a man parked his truck at a roundabout near 103 Pacific Coast Highway around 4:30 a.m. and allegedly stole the bronze plaque.

Police said the man exited the driver's side of the truck with a small black dog and stole the plaque from the Vincent Moorhouse Memorial, along with four bronze placards from the benches at Patriot Point.

Anyone who may have any information is urged to contact the HBPD Tip Line at (714) 375-5066.