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70-year-old bicyclist struck, killed on PCH in Huntington Beach

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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A 70-year-old bicyclist was killed in a crash on the Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach on Monday morning. 

It happened at around 11:50 a.m. just north of Newland Street, according to a news release from the Huntington Beach Police Department. 

Police say that they arrived and the scene and found the bicyclist, a 70-year-old Huntington Beach resident, lying unconscious in the roadway. 

"Paramedics were called to the scene; however, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased," the release said. He has not yet been publicly identified. 

The 20-year-old driver of the car that struck the man, a Subaru Impreza, remained at the scene to cooperate with the investigation, HBPD officers said. 

Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash, police noted. 

"It is unknown if impairment was a factor with the rider of the bicycle," the release said. 

Preliminary investigation revealed that the bicyclist was riding south on PCH and began to merge into traffic to make a turn onto Newland Street when he collided with the Subaru. 

As the investigation continues, police ask anyone who knows more to contact Traffic Investigator Flynn at 714-536-5666.

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