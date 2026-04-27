70-year-old bicyclist struck, killed on PCH in Huntington Beach

A 70-year-old bicyclist was killed in a crash on the Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach on Monday morning.

It happened at around 11:50 a.m. just north of Newland Street, according to a news release from the Huntington Beach Police Department.

Police say that they arrived and the scene and found the bicyclist, a 70-year-old Huntington Beach resident, lying unconscious in the roadway.

"Paramedics were called to the scene; however, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased," the release said. He has not yet been publicly identified.

The 20-year-old driver of the car that struck the man, a Subaru Impreza, remained at the scene to cooperate with the investigation, HBPD officers said.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash, police noted.

"It is unknown if impairment was a factor with the rider of the bicycle," the release said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the bicyclist was riding south on PCH and began to merge into traffic to make a turn onto Newland Street when he collided with the Subaru.

As the investigation continues, police ask anyone who knows more to contact Traffic Investigator Flynn at 714-536-5666.