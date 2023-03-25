Huntington Beach high school protects killdeer bird eggs on school track

Marina High School in Huntington Beach may be the home of the Vikings but for the next three to four weeks the campus will make room for a tiny new feathered guest.

"Maybe it's a sign of something," said student Logan Gropp. "A very lucky thing to have birds at our school like that."

The Huntington Beach high school had an unexpected visit from a shorebird known as a killdeer. It landed on the school's football field and laid a handful of eggs on the artificial turf. The latest egg arrived on Thursday after a track meet. Local bird expert Debbie McGuire is grateful the coaches made accommodations for the nesting mother.

"The first barrier they used is the track coach put hurdles around the nest," said McGuire, executive director of the Wetland and Wildlife Care Center. "There were, at the time, three eggs and then after the track meet yesterday they discovered now there are four eggs."

If all goes well, the eggs will hatch sometime after Easter. Many of the students were unaware of the campus visitor. After all, it's not common for a killdeer to nest in a place best known for touchdowns.

"Honestly, I think that's pretty cool how it chose Marina High School out of all of the other high schools," said student Gary Winthrop.

The mama and her eggs cannot be relocated, according to federal law. School officials said they will suspend all activities on the track until the bird and her babies walk or fly away.