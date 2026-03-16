Huntington Beach community hosts early graduation so father with Stage 4 cancer can see his daughter graduate

After Bill Kerwin's health saw a rapid decline while battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, 16 of his family's closest friends came together to make sure that he could see his daughter graduate from Huntington Beach High School with an early ceremony.

After learning of the situation, members of the Orange County community, from family and friends to local leaders and school officials, came together to put the event together for Abbi Kerwin and her family.

"I have always dreamed of my dad giving me my diploma," Abbi Kerwin said. "I've always told my friends and my family about how excited I am to move on from high school, but also just to receive my diploma from my dad."

The impromptu graduation ceremony stage set up by friends of the Kerwin family on Monday night. CBS LA

Their community was so determined to help Kerwin, who has given the United States and his community so much as a veteran, coach and employee at the Huntington Beach Union High School District. They said that celebrating Abbi was especially important, since they knew how badly she had always wanted her father there for the big day.

"We really got the news the last 72 hours that it's not looking good, treatment has stopped," said Orange County Supervisor Janet Nguyen. "Everybody come together from the city, from the school board, neighbors, friends and family."

Abbi Kerwin with her father, Bill, during her early graduation ceremony from Huntington Beach High School on Monday, March 16, 2026. CBS LA

Organizers set up the private graduation event at Bolsa View Park in the Kerwin's neighborhood, where a large banner stretched across the makeshift stage and dozens gathered on Monday night. Along with family and friends were the HBUHSD superintendent and board of education trustees, as well as Abbi's high school principal, all gathered to see the special moment.

"This is not our traditional ceremony, but it is every bit as real, every bit as important, and in many ways, more meaningful," said HBHS Principal Danny Morris, while speaking with the crowd.

Abbi held her father's hand tightly throughout the ceremony, up until the moment Bill was finally able to hand her the high school diploma, fulfilling a dream that both he and his daughter had shared for years.

"You're the best man I've ever met, and I'm so proud to receive my diploma from you," Abbi Kerwin said, while addressing the crowd and her father.

Bill and Abbi Kerwin during a special high school graduation ceremony, set up by friends and family who wanted to make sure that he was on hand to witness her great achievement after his health rapidly declined from Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. CBS LA

"To know that she graduated, she achieved her goals, and I got to be there. It was overwhelmingly fulfilling," Bill Kerwin said. "Abbi, I love you so much."