Hundreds rally for abortion rights throughout Southland

Hundreds of Southern Californians on Saturday joined protestors across the United States who have rallied against a recent document leak out of the Supreme Court in regards to the landmark Roe v. Wade decision to protect a woman's right for abortion.

The first notable protest of the day was held in the early afternoon outside of a park in West Hollywood, where protestors carried signs that read "My Body My Choice," "We Won't Go Back" and "Abortion on Demand Without Apology" amongst other things.

They first gathered after the rally was organized by the Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights group.

Demonstrators then walked through several well-known areas of Hollywood including San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards, La Cienega Boulevard, Melrose Avenue, Robertson Boulevard and back to San Vicente.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were on hand to provide traffic control and keep protestors safe, according to Sergeant. E. Jalvez.

Another gathering, labeled a "Unite for Women's Rights" rally, was planned for 3 p.m. at Veteran's Memorial Park in Culver City.

It was sponsored by the Culver City High School Reproductive Rights Club, POC4Change, Culver City Community Coalition, Culver City Community of Color Collective and the Culver City Democratic Club.