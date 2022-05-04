Watch CBS News

LAPD dealing with unruly protestors at Pershing Square

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Police Department has requested a skirmish line to deal with unruly protestors at Pershing Square. 

At least one officer was injured and an ambulance has been requested to help.

Video shows crowds swarming around police cars

Cellphone video captured the moment that crowds in downtown LA swarmed a police car, which reportedly had its back window broken out. 

By Josh DuBose
 

LAPD calls for skirmish line in front of city hall

A much larger group of protestors have gathered at 1st and Spring Streets near city hall and have taken over the intersection. LAPD has called for a skirmish line in this location as well. 

The citywide tactical alert continues because of the protests.

By Josh DuBose
 

Protestor said that they wanted to demonstrate peacefully

One protestor said the incident began as a peaceful protest for abortion rights, however, a few began to block the intersection. 

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Chief says crowd throwing objects at police

LAPD Chief Michel Moore tweeted that the crowd was throwing rocks and bottles at officers.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

LAPD issues a city-wide tactical alert

LAPD has declared a city-wide tactical alert, placing all officers on high alert. Police are currently trying to control an unruly crowd of protestors 

By Matthew Rodriguez
