LAPD dealing with unruly protestors at Pershing Square
The Los Angeles Police Department has requested a skirmish line to deal with unruly protestors at Pershing Square.
At least one officer was injured and an ambulance has been requested to help.
Video shows crowds swarming around police cars
Cellphone video captured the moment that crowds in downtown LA swarmed a police car, which reportedly had its back window broken out.
LAPD calls for skirmish line in front of city hall
A much larger group of protestors have gathered at 1st and Spring Streets near city hall and have taken over the intersection. LAPD has called for a skirmish line in this location as well.
The citywide tactical alert continues because of the protests.
Protestor said that they wanted to demonstrate peacefully
One protestor said the incident began as a peaceful protest for abortion rights, however, a few began to block the intersection.
Chief says crowd throwing objects at police
LAPD Chief Michel Moore tweeted that the crowd was throwing rocks and bottles at officers.
LAPD issues a city-wide tactical alert
LAPD has declared a city-wide tactical alert, placing all officers on high alert. Police are currently trying to control an unruly crowd of protestors