Hundreds participate in 'Making Strides Against Breast Cancer' in OC

It is National Cancer Awareness Month and hundreds of cancer survivors and loved ones will walk to raise money to cure the disease this morning.

Opening ceremonies were underway at the American Cancer Society's "Making Strides Against Breast Cancer" walk at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa.

The event Sunday was aimed at raising awareness and funds for breast cancer research. It was expected to get underway at 8 a.m.

"The reason that we are here and that it is so important is we want to save lives," said Gary Kautz, who lost his daughter to breast cancer.

"We need to provide education, we need to provide early detection, and treatment. And that is what this is about. That's what I am earning money for. It is in the name and honor of my daughter, our daughter," Kautz shared.

The walk is intended to celebrate survivors and honor the lives lost.