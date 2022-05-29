Watch CBS News
Syndicated CBSNLosAngeles

Hundreds of flights nationwide canceled; 4 reported at LAX

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Hundreds of flights nationwide canceled; 4 reported at LAX
Hundreds of flights nationwide canceled; 4 reported at LAX 03:49

A wave of flight cancellations during Memorial Day weekend has caused some delays at LAX.

At LAX, there were 38 flight delays being reported and four flight cancellations. Nationwide, there were 240 flights canceled, and over 560 flights delayed.

Meanwhile, for those traveling by car, gas prices jumped by more than 50 percent as compared to last year at the same time. The average price of gas in LA County was $6.15 per gallon.

Those planning to travel by car were advised to leave before 10 a.m., and avoid traveling between 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., which is expected to be the worst time to hit the road. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on May 29, 2022 / 7:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.