Hundreds of flights nationwide canceled; 4 reported at LAX

A wave of flight cancellations during Memorial Day weekend has caused some delays at LAX.

At LAX, there were 38 flight delays being reported and four flight cancellations. Nationwide, there were 240 flights canceled, and over 560 flights delayed.

Meanwhile, for those traveling by car, gas prices jumped by more than 50 percent as compared to last year at the same time. The average price of gas in LA County was $6.15 per gallon.

Those planning to travel by car were advised to leave before 10 a.m., and avoid traveling between 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., which is expected to be the worst time to hit the road.