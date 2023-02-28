Hundreds of elderly residents living in North Hollywood low-income housing without power for 3 days

Thousands of Angelenos remain without power in the wake of the powerful winter storm, including a group of elderly residents living in low-income housing in North Hollywood.

Magnolia Towers, the senior living complex with more than 200 units, has not had power since late Friday, leaving many living by candlelight and struggling to adapt as yet storm lingers over the Southland.

A backup generator has distributed power to common areas of the complex, including the lobby, elevators, group-living areas and hallways.

But, units still remain in the dark and without power to refrigerators, electric stoves or heating sources, forcing residents to resort to unusual measures like charging their phones and various items using outlets in the hallways and all but living in common areas that still have electricity.

"No one knows," said one woman whose mother lives at the complex when asked when power could be restored. "Everyone's worried. All of them are adults — seniors. Lots of them moved to their kid's houses, but who knows, it's a huge building some of them are very lonely, they have no place to go."

KCAL News reporters found many of the senior citizens hanging out in the complex's hallways in search of power on Monday evening.

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power officials were on the scene upon KCAL News' arrival, noting that power couldn't be restored overnight but they would work to have it back on by tomorrow.

They say that the power outage was possibly caused by a blown transformer, but more information would come to light during recovery efforts on Tuesday.