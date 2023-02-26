Thousands of LADWP customers remain without power

There are still thousands of LADWP customers without power Sunday morning.

At the height of the storm, more than 100,000 homes had lost electricity. At last word, there are presently 23,000 LADWP customers impacted by the power outage.

"We want to assure everyone affected that we're working hard & will work around the clock to get power restored. If you are currently w/o power, plan for 24-48 hours before a crew can respond. However, outages may be shorter," LADWP said via Twitter.

LAWDP says crews are working around the clock to restore power.