Human remains found after backyard fire at Victorville home

Investigators found human remains at a residence in Victorville after a shed in the backyard caught on fire Tuesday afternoon.

Around 5:22 p.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department responded to a home on Chia Court for a fire.

The department said that when deputies arrived, they found a shed in the backyard that had caught on fire. Shortly after, firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.

During their investigation, authorities found two suspected human mandibles. Detectives from the Sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division found additional suspected human bones at the scene.

The Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine if the bones are human.

Anyone who might have any information about the incident is urged to call the Sheriff's Specialized Investigations at 909-890-4904.