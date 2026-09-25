How to watch CBS LA's MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet Special

The MTV Video Music Awards are returning to Los Angeles and CBS LA is celebrating in style.

CBA LA: MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet Special will capture the stars as they arrive with Kalyna Astrinos and Sheba Turk at the Peacock Theater in downtown LA. The show airs from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. this Sunday on KCAL and streams on CBS News Los Angeles.

CBS LA

The VMAs will be broadcasting live this Sunday on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+* after the red carpet show.

Snoop Dogg, a 13-time nominee and three-time VMA winner, is hosting this year's VMAs.

"Some of the biggest moments of my career happened on that stage and on MTV," Snoop said in a statement about hosting. "They gave hip hop a place to be loud, fearless and seen by the whole world."

Pop superstar Madonna leads this year's nominees with 11 nominations, including video, artist, and song of the year. Madonna is also kicking off the show with her first live VMAs performance in 23 years.

Taylor Swift is the second-most-nominated artist this year. She is also making history taking home the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors. The new honor recognizes artists whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced visual storytelling.

Swift will also debut her music video for her new single, "Patient Zero," at the VMAs.

Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter follow Madonna and Swift with seven nominations. Other nominees include Bruno Mars, PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson, Tate McRae and LISA.

This year's presenters include a wide range of big names, including Alex Warren, Charli xcx, Teyana Taylor and Tyla.

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