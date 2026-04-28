How to watch the CBS California Governor's Debate

California's top candidates in the 2026 gubernatorial race are set to face off Tuesday in the CBS California Governor's Debate.

A joint venture between CBS LA, CBS Bay Area and CBS Sacramento, the debate will take place at Bridges Auditorium on the Pomona College campus. It's being held in collaboration with the Asian Pacific American Public Affairs Association.

CBS California invited all candidates with active campaigns who are listed on the ballot and had at least 1% support in both Emerson College and L.A. Times/UC Berkeley polls. The participants are Xavier Becerra (D), Chad Bianco (R), Steve Hilton (R), Matt Mahan (D), Katie Porter (D), Tom Steyer (D), Tony Thurmond (D) and Antonio Villaraigosa (D).

Moderators include CBS Los Angeles Anchor Pat Harvey, CBS Sacramento Anchor Tony Lopez, CBS Bay Area Anchor Ryan Yamamoto, CBS News California Investigates correspondent Julie Watts and Sara Sadhwani, an assistant professor of politics at Pomona College. CBS Los Angeles Anchor Suzie Suh is set to host.

How to watch the debate on cable

The governor's debate begins at 5:30 p.m. PDT and will be broadcast live across CBS-owned stations in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Sacramento, Fresno, Bakersfield, Palm Springs and Santa Barbara. A pre-show, "Countdown to the Debate," will start 30 minutes before the debate at 5 p.m.

"Countdown to the Debate" will showcase candidate arrivals covered by reporters. CBS Los Angeles anchors Rudabeh Shahbazi and Juan Fernandez will join reporters Tom Wait and Laurie Perez from the virtual AR/VR election center, while CBS News Executive Director of Elections and Surveys Anthony Salvanto will report live from Pomona College.

Where to stream the debate

The debate will be streamed on CBSLA.com, CBS Bay Area, CBS Sacramento and CBS News 24/7, and its YouTube channels. Local CBS streams can be found on Paramount +, The Roku App and Pluto TV.

Where to watch a replay of the debate

The full debate will be available to watch on CBSLA.com, CBS Bay Area, CBS Sacramento and CBS News 24/7, and its YouTube channels.