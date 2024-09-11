How to help those affected by the Airport, Bridge and Line Fires

The American Red Cross is offering support to Southern California residents affected by a trio of wildfires that burned more than 100,000 acres.

If you want to join the Red Cross' effort, call 1 (800) 733-2767 or visit their website to donate and help people recovering from the fires. To become a volunteer, visit redcross.org/volunteer.

If the fires have impacted you, call 1 (800) 733-2767 or visit the Red Cross' website.

Shelters

The Red Cross has several shelters for people affected by the Line, Bridge and Airport Fire.

Los Angeles County:

Orange County:

Bell Tower Community Center; 22232 El Paseo Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Riverside County:

San Bernardino County:

The Red Cross does not require identification to enter a shelter. All you have to provide is a name and where you were living before the fire. All disaster assistance is free.

The sites offer an assortment of services such as meals, health services, charging stations, as well as caseworkers to help with disaster recovery planning and financial assistance for people who qualify. Volunteers and staff are on-call around the clock.

Stay connected with disaster relief information through the Red Cross Emergency App. The organization also posts updates on its X account @SoCal_RedCross.