How much rain has fallen on LA County so far?

Los Angeles County has seen massive rainfall on Sunday, rivaling the amount the area would see over a few months — and there's more coming.

"If we took a look at these totals and said, 'Hey, we got these totals over a matter of a few months,' I would believe you," KCAL meteorologist Evelyn Taft said. "That's how much rain it is."

The National Weather Service estimated a total of 4-8 inches of rain throughout the area, with LA City, Long Beach, Northridge, and Santa Clarita hovering around 6.5 inches. Once the storm passes through, Pasadena is expected to get a whopping 9.75 inches.

As of 8 p.m., much of the region has received at least 2 inches of rain. Here are the totals, so far:

Agoura Hills: 4.6 inches

Calabasas: 3.19 inches

Woodland Hills: 2.98 inches

Downtown LA: 2.31 inches

Van Nuys: 2.19 inches

Inglewood 2.03 inches

"It is so rare that we see numbers close to 4.5+ inches for just one location and this is just today," Taft said.