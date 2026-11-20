An Encino housekeeper was held at knifepoint during a home invasion on Friday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it happened at around 9 p.m. when the two suspects broke through a rear window at the home. A suspect forced the housekeeper into a room and held her at knifepoint while the other stole items from the home. The housekeeper was the only person home during the ordeal.

No one was injured in the incident. Investigators said they are trying to contact the homeowner to tally what was stolen.

The suspects were gone by the time officers arrived, according to LAPD.