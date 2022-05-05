House fire in Orange kills several pets, including a turtle and two snakes

A house fire killed several pets and displaced a family of seven early Thursday in the city of Orange.

The fire was reported at about 3:46 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Robinhood Place at a two-story, single-family home. The first firefighters on the scene found heavy smoke and flames coming from multiple windows, according to the Orange City Fire Department.

Firefighters cut off all utilities to the home as they put out the flames, and had the blaze out in about 25 minutes. While no firefighters or civilians were injured, fire officials say a dog, a cat, a rabbit, a turtle, and two snakes died in the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the seven displaced family members.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. An estimate of the damage was not available.