House approves bill to help West fight wildfires, drought

The House has approved wide-ranging legislation aimed at helping communities in the West cope with increasingly severe wildfires and drought -- fueled by climate change -- that have caused billions of dollars of damage to homes and businesses in recent years.

"California is experiencing record-breaking wildfires at the same time our state suffers its most severe drought in 1,200 years," said Rep. Katie Porter, who represents parts of Orange County. "We need to do more to keep families safe, especially as the climate crisis continues to make natural disasters worse. I'm proud my House colleagues approved several of my proposals to better protect Americans from intensifying wildfires, droughts, and other disasters."

Porter represents the area that was devasted by the Silverado Fire in October and November 2020.

The measure combines 49 separate bills and would increase firefighter pay and benefits; boost resiliency and mitigation projects for communities affected by climate change; protect watersheds; and make it easier for wildfire victims to get federal assistance. The bill now goes to the Senate.

"In my minority-majority district, and districts across the country, climate change is a direct threat to our health and livelihoods," said Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán, who represents parts of Los Angeles. "In Los Angeles County, children live and go to school next to active oil wells and communities are surrounded by freeways filled with trucks. I was proud to vote today for a bill that included provisions from my Climate Justice Grants Act. These grants will empower low-income communities and communities of color to reduce pollution in their neighborhoods and transition to 100% clean energy. It is the only way to tackle the climate crisis meaningfully and equitably."