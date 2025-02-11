Watch CBS News
Hours-long standoff with allegedly armed man ends in Harbor City

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Hours-long standoff with allegedly armed man finally ends in Harbor City 01:10

An hours-long standoff with an allegedly armed suspect finally came to an end early Tuesday evening in Harbor City. 

Police were called to the 25700 block of Belle Porte Avenue just after 10:20 a.m. for reports of a man who had a gun, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

They say that the man had barricaded inside of a shed on a property in the area, prompting their standoff to begin. 

Eventually, police were able to flush the suspect out of the shed by using tear gas.

As SkyCal arrived over the scene of the standoff, the man could be seen as he was loaded into the back of an ambulance and taken to a hospital for treatment on injuries of unknown nature. 

No further information was provided. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

