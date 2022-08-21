Hours-long standoff ends in Compton with an arrest

An hours-long standoff ended with an arrest in Compton, authorities said Sunday.

Authorities say the armed suspect barricaded himself inside a home on South Mettler Avenue.

The suspect stood accused of assault with a deadly weapon.

The SWAT team spent seven hours talking with the suspect who eventually surrendered. He was taken into custody without incident.