Hours-long standoff ends in Compton with an arrest

By Iris Salem

/ CBS Los Angeles

Hours-long standoff ends in Compton with an arrest
An hours-long standoff ended with an arrest in Compton, authorities said Sunday. 

Authorities say the armed suspect barricaded himself inside a home on South Mettler Avenue.

The suspect stood accused of assault with a deadly weapon. 

The SWAT team spent seven hours talking with the suspect who eventually surrendered. He was taken into custody without incident. 

First published on August 21, 2022 / 8:46 AM

