Hours-long standoff ends in Compton with an arrest
An hours-long standoff ended with an arrest in Compton, authorities said Sunday.
Authorities say the armed suspect barricaded himself inside a home on South Mettler Avenue.
The suspect stood accused of assault with a deadly weapon.
The SWAT team spent seven hours talking with the suspect who eventually surrendered. He was taken into custody without incident.
