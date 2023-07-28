Hours after tossing one-hit shutout, Ohtani homers twice in Halos' 11-4 win over Tigers in Game 2 of doubleheader

Shohei Ohtani threw his first shutout in Major League Baseball in one game and hit two homers in the next, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers twice on Thursday to sweep a three-game series.

Ohtani, though, gave the Angels a scare when he left the second game of the doubleheader due to cramps that led to him grimacing after hitting his 38th homer in the fourth inning.

"He'll get some fluids in him and he'll be fine," manager Phil Nevin said.

He had a one-hitter and struck out eight as the Angels beat Detroit 6-0 in the first game and then cleared the fences twice in an 11-4 victory for the surging team's ninth win in 11 games.

Ohtani became the first major league player to throw a shutout in one game of a doubleheader and hit a homer — much less two — in the other.

"He probably had the greatest day of baseball that anybody's ever seen today," said right-hander Matt Manning, who gave up both homers to Ohtani. "It's incredible."

Ohtani (9-5) did not allow a baserunner until the fifth inning of his start and walked three batters on the same day the Angels confirmed they're not trading him.

While Ohtani went 0 for 5 at the plate and struck out twice in the first game, his teammates provided plenty of offense. Trey Cabbage's sacrifice fly in the second inning was his first of three RBIs and Taylor Ward hit two homers.

Ohtani kept Detroit off balance, blowing fastballs that neared 100 mph past them and leaving them flailing at sliders and splitters.

"It looked like he had the guys guessing," Tigers catcher Jake Rogers said.

In the second game, the right-handed hitter sent a two-run homer to left in a five-run second inning. Ohtani and Eduardo Escobar hit solo shots in the fourth. Hunter Renfroe added another homer in the sixth to help the Angels pull away.

Patrick Sandoval (6-7) gave up two runs in five innings for the win in the second game and Manning (3-2) took the loss after allowing seven runs over five innings.

CABRERA WATCH

Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera went 1 for 4 in the second game and his single was the 3,134th hit of his career and his 5,309th total base to put him into a 14th-place tie with Adrian Beltre in major league history.

UP NEXT

Giolito (6-6, 3.79) is expected to make his Angels debut Friday night against Toronto, where the Blue Jays plan to start RHP Kevin Gausman (7-5, 3.18) in the first game of the series.

Detroit travels to Miami, where Tigers RHP Reese Olson (1-4, 4.53) and Marlins LHP Braxton Garrett (5-3, 4.32) are the probable pitchers on Friday night.