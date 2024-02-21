Watch CBS News
Horse rescued out of sinkhole in San Fernando Valley

By Matthew Rodriguez

KCAL News

Los Angeles firefighters rescued a horse trapped inside a backyard sinkhole Wednesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department sent crews to Lake View Terrace at about 12:35 p.m. after their colleagues at the Department of Animal Services discovered a 1,200-pound horse stuck buried to its neck in soft soil. Bystanders and crews worked to comfort the horse as crews dug out soil to help with the rescue plan. 

After a few hours, crews strapped a specialized harness onto the horse and slowly lifted it out of the hole and to safety. 

The animal didn't appear to be injured but seemed a bit stressed, according to LAFD.

Matthew Rodriguez
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on February 21, 2024 / 3:43 PM PST

