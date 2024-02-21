Horse rescued out of sinkhole in San Fernando Valley
Los Angeles firefighters rescued a horse trapped inside a backyard sinkhole Wednesday afternoon.
The Los Angeles Fire Department sent crews to Lake View Terrace at about 12:35 p.m. after their colleagues at the Department of Animal Services discovered a 1,200-pound horse stuck buried to its neck in soft soil. Bystanders and crews worked to comfort the horse as crews dug out soil to help with the rescue plan.
After a few hours, crews strapped a specialized harness onto the horse and slowly lifted it out of the hole and to safety.
The animal didn't appear to be injured but seemed a bit stressed, according to LAFD.
