Horse rescued out of sinkhole in San Fernando Valley

Los Angeles firefighters rescued a horse trapped inside a backyard sinkhole Wednesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department sent crews to Lake View Terrace at about 12:35 p.m. after their colleagues at the Department of Animal Services discovered a 1,200-pound horse stuck buried to its neck in soft soil. Bystanders and crews worked to comfort the horse as crews dug out soil to help with the rescue plan.

After a few hours, crews strapped a specialized harness onto the horse and slowly lifted it out of the hole and to safety.

The animal didn't appear to be injured but seemed a bit stressed, according to LAFD.