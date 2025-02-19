Horse rescued by helicopter in San Juan Capistrano after slipping down embankment

A horse was rescued by a helicopter after slipping down an embankment in San Juan Capistrano Tuesday afternoon.

The Orange County Fire Authority said, Deuce, a "strong and confident horse" was getting to know his new surroundings when he slipped.

The horse and his rider were not injured during the incident. The Orange County Fire Authority used a helicopter the get the horse out of the embankment. Orange County Fire Authority

Deuce and his rider were not injured during the incident, but he was unable to climb back up the steep, brush-covered slope.

"Our firefighters immediately put their primary plan into action, creating a pathway up the slope to guide the horse out on foot," Fire Captain Sean Doran said. "However, Deuce didn't agree with that plan."

Firefighters pivoted their plan and sedated Deuce with the help of a veterinarian on the scene. He was placed in a specialized harness and rescued by a helicopter.