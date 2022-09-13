Homicide investigation underway in Hollywood after person found shot to death in street

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Hollywood, after a person was dead in the street.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were initially dispatched to the scene on Sunset Boulevard and McCadden Place at around 8:45 p.m. after receiving reports that a person had been struck by a vehicle.

However, when they arrived, they found that a person had in fact been shot to death at the location.

There was no suspect information immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.