Homicide investigation underway in Hollywood after person found shot to death in street
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Hollywood, after a person was dead in the street.
Los Angeles Police Department officers were initially dispatched to the scene on Sunset Boulevard and McCadden Place at around 8:45 p.m. after receiving reports that a person had been struck by a vehicle.
However, when they arrived, they found that a person had in fact been shot to death at the location.
There was no suspect information immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
