Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Pomona

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in Pomona on Friday.

They were dispatched to the 1300 block of W. Mission Boulevard a little before 7 a.m. after receiving calls that a woman was down in the area, according to a statement from the Pomona Police Department.

Officers arrived to find the woman unresponsive at the scene. She was pronounced dead by arriving paramedics.

The victim has not yet been identified.

"The motive for the crime is not yet known," police said.

They did not provide any information on a possible suspect in the incident.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact detectives at (909) 620-2085.