Homicide investigation underway after man found with "traumatic injuries" outside Norco home

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred in Norco late Saturday. 

Homicide detectives were called to the 300 block of Sixth Street at around 7 p.m. after learning of an assault that occurred at a home in the area. 

Upon arrival, they found a man on the side of the home who had "traumatic injuries," according to a statement from Riverside County Sheriff's Department. 

The victim, who remains unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

There was no additional information provided on either a motive or suspect provided by authorities. 

Anyone who has more information was asked to contact investigators at (951) 955-2600.

KCAL-News Staff
First published on June 18, 2023 / 5:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

