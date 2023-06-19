Homicide investigation underway after man found with "traumatic injuries" outside Norco home

Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred in Norco late Saturday.

Homicide detectives were called to the 300 block of Sixth Street at around 7 p.m. after learning of an assault that occurred at a home in the area.

Upon arrival, they found a man on the side of the home who had "traumatic injuries," according to a statement from Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The victim, who remains unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no additional information provided on either a motive or suspect provided by authorities.

Anyone who has more information was asked to contact investigators at (951) 955-2600.