Death investigation underway after man found stabbed, attacked by dogs in San Bernardino

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

San Bernardino Police Department detectives are investigating a death in San Bernardino over the weekend in which the victim was found stabbed and mauled by several dogs. 

They were called to the 900 block of E. Highland Avenue at around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a request for assistance from the San Bernardino County Fire Department, according to a statement from police. 

Officers arrived at Perris Hill Park and found a homeless man, who was living at an encampment in the area, suffering from what they believe are stab wounds and dog bite injuries. 

Paramedics rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His exact cause of death has not yet been released. 

Officers say that 10 dogs were taken into custody at the scene. It's unclear how many were involved in the mauling. 

No further information was provided. 

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact SBPD at (909) 388-5619.

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

