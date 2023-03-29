Homicide investigation underway after man found fatally stabbed in Lancaster

Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in Lancaster early Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives were called to the 43200 block of Sierra Highway at around 10:10 a.m., after receiving reports of a person not breathing.

Upon arrival, they found a man in his late-20s to mid-30s suffering from apparent stab wounds to the upper body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released his identity pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators were unable to provide information on either a suspect or motive in the incident.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.