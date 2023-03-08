Homicide investigation underway after man found dead inside home in Winchester

Authorities are investigating a reported homicide that occurred in Winchester.

A statement from Riverside County Sheriff's Department disclosed that deputies were dispatched to the 28000 block of Whitaker Lane on Monday, at around 5:20 p.m. in order to conduct a welfare check on a male subject.

Upon arrival, deputies found that the home in question showed signs of forced entry.

The body of a deceased 78-year-old man was located, showing signs of physical trauma.

Deputies were unable to locate any other people at the residence.

The victim's identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information was asked to contact detectives at (951) 955-2777.