Homicide detectives investigating fatal shooting in Glendale

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in Glendale that left a man dead, authorities said Monday.

Officers responded to a 911 call about shots fired near North Brand Boulevard at 10:40 p.m., according to police. When they arrived, police said, they found a man in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and police have not released information about a potential suspect or any other details.