Homes threatened by brush fire burning in Hollywood Hills

Several homes are threatened by a brush fire burning in the Hollywood Hills area on Saturday.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the blaze, which has currently torched about one acre, is located in the 1600 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

Firefighters say that the fire is burning through moderate to heavy fuels and is "burning slowly uphill" near homes in the area.

"There are currently four homes threatened but due to proper brush clearance in place, they have good defensible space and firefighters are able to get water on the fire while defending the homes," said an update from LAFD officials.

There are no evacuation orders or warnings in place.

As firefighters continue to battle the fire, Laurel Canyon Blvd. will be closed between Mulholland Drive and Hollywood Boulevard.

No injuries have yet been reported.

Investigators will work to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.