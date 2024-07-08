Homeowner shoots suspect during burglary in Valley Village

A Valley Village resident opened fire on a pair of burglary suspects trying to break into their home Monday afternoon.

The burglary happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the 11600 block of Addison Street, about a block from Valley Village Park.

The homeowner fired at the suspects during the burglary, striking one of them, a 25-year-old man. Paramedics took the wounded alleged burglar to the hospital, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The second suspect ran away from the home. Police have not found the second alleged burglar yet.

After the shooting, the homeowner appeared to have a medical emergency in his driveway. Medics and police helped him and requested an ambulance as a precaution.