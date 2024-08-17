Homeowner shoots attempted burglar in Cerritos

An attempted burglar was shot and wounded by a homeowner in Cerritos on Saturday.

It happened at around 1:45 p.m. at a home in the 11000 block of Shasta Circle, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators.

They arrived to find the suspect suffering from a gunshot wound, where he was treated by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics before being taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear and detectives say that the investigation is ongoing.

No further information was provided.

Anyone who may know more was asked to contact LASD at (323) 890-5500.