Watch CBS News
Local News

Homeowner shoots attempted burglar in Cerritos

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

An attempted burglar was shot and wounded by a homeowner in Cerritos on Saturday. 

It happened at around 1:45 p.m. at a home in the 11000 block of Shasta Circle, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators. 

They arrived to find the suspect suffering from a gunshot wound, where he was treated by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics before being taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

Circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear and detectives say that the investigation is ongoing. 

No further information was provided. 

Anyone who may know more was asked to contact LASD at (323) 890-5500.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.