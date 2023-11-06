Homeowner gets into an intense shootout with armed intruders

A Mid-City homeowner turned the tables on armed intruders when he pulled out a gun of his own on Saturday evening.

Frightening security camera video showed the homeowner walking up to his front door when a masked gunman ran up behind him. Realizing the gravity of the situation, the homeowner nonchalantly turns around and tosses a cup of hot tea before pulling out a handgun.

The intruders immediately ran away from the man's home while exchanging gunfire with their would-be victim.

"They took off firing at me," said the homeowner, who wished to stay anonymous. "I returned fire, firing at them. They left."

The homeowner said he feels unsafe, especially since this is not the first time that he and his family have been a target. In June, burglars broke into his home and have yet to be caught.

"I have a 5-month-old baby," he said. "I feel unsafe. I will take matters into my own hands. I have and I will continue to do so."

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the man's 911 call that night but the homeowner was left unsatisfied with the investigation. He requested a detective come back to his home to further look into the matter.

"I had to take matters into my own hands," said the homeowner. "To make this clear for anybody else out there, there is nothing in my house worth dying over ... I am willing to die for my family and I am willing to kill for my family."