Homeless man killed in possible gang-related shooting

Los Angeles Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that left a homeless man dead in Pacoima Saturday morning.

The shooting was first reported at around 11:45 a.m. on Dronfield Avenue and Terra Bella Street.

When authorities arrived, they found the victim, said to be a 35-year-old man, dead at the scene.

His name was not released pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators were looking into the incident as a possible gang-related shooting, though suspect information was not immediately available.