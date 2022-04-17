Watch CBS News

Homeless man killed in possible gang-related shooting

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Los Angeles Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that left a homeless man dead in Pacoima Saturday morning. 

The shooting was first reported at around 11:45 a.m. on Dronfield Avenue and Terra Bella Street. 

When authorities arrived, they found the victim, said to be a 35-year-old man, dead at the scene.

His name was not released pending notification of next of kin. 

Investigators were looking into the incident as a possible gang-related shooting, though suspect information was not immediately available.

First published on April 16, 2022 / 8:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.