Homeless man killed in possible gang-related shooting
Los Angeles Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that left a homeless man dead in Pacoima Saturday morning.
The shooting was first reported at around 11:45 a.m. on Dronfield Avenue and Terra Bella Street.
When authorities arrived, they found the victim, said to be a 35-year-old man, dead at the scene.
His name was not released pending notification of next of kin.
Investigators were looking into the incident as a possible gang-related shooting, though suspect information was not immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.