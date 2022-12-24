Homeless man critically injured in Westminster officer involved shooting

A 29-year-old man was injured early Saturday morning after he attempted to strike officers with a metal pipe.

The man, who is believed to be homeless, was shot by Westminster Police Department officers after he refused to put down the metal pipe he was wielding, according to City News Service.

The man is said to be in critical but stable condition, according to Westminster PD.

The officer-involved shooting took place on the 9100 block of Bolsa Avenue around 1 a.m. on Saturday after receiving a report about possible vandalism.

Officers turned to firing a gun shot towards the man after a taser shot proved ineffective.

Westminster PD is urging anyone with information about the incident to call them at 714-548-4570 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.