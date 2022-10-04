Homeless man arrested in string of Pico Boulevard vandalisms, burglaries

A homeless man has been arrested in connection with a rash of crimes in the Pico Boulevard corridor — and police now say he may be behind others.

Douglas Irvin Kaufman, 56, was arrested on Sept. 2 in connection with a dozen crimes on Pico Boulevard, include six incidents of vandalism and another six burglaries. LAPD detectives say they identified him in connection with the crimes that started on Aug. 22.

In that first incident, police say Kaufman was captured on surveillance video, walking up to a coffee shop on Federal Avenue with a large rock, and throwing it through the walk-up window. The suspect tried to remove the monitor on the counter, but when he was unable to, he threw the rock through the shattered window again and left on foot.

(credit: LAPD)

Police say Kaufman could be responsible for other burglaries and vandalism in the area that have gone unreported, so Kaufman's booking photo and surveillance images have been released to the public.

Anyone with information about Kaufman or who believes they may be a victim can contact LAPD detectives in this investigation at (310) 444-1528.