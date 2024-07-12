Homeless man arrested after getting caught mid-bath in above ground pool at Riverside home

Man arrested after getting caught on camera using Riverside home's pool to take a bath

Riverside police arrested a homeless man after he was captured on a family's home surveillance system while he used their above ground pool to bathe on Thursday.

They say that it happened a little before 11 a.m. at a house in the downtown area, where officers were sent upon first learning that the man was standing on the front porch of the home, according to Riverside Police Department Public Information officer Ryan Railsback.

Despite telling the man that he had to leave or he would be arrested, they say he returned to the property about an hour later.

That's when the family's Ring camera spotted him taking his shirt off before climbing into the pool. While standing inside, he can be seen as he appears to clean his clothes and bathe himself.

Police arrived shortly later and took the man, identified as 42-year-old Clarence Cleveland Allen, into custody. He was booked for trespassing and violating his post release community supervision.

They say he is a local transient.

Now, the owner says she has to drain the 4,000 gallon pool in order to clean it.