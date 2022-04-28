Watch CBS News

Home intruder captured on interior surveillance camera staring at sleeping victims

By Josh DuBose

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A home intruder was captured on a victim's interior surveillance camera rummaging around the room where the residents were sleeping, unaware of the man's presence. 

Police in San Bernardino tweeted that after the suspect broke into the residence, he "...was brazen enough to stand over them and look at them while they slept in their bed!" 

Officers with SBPD were able to identify the suspect and arrest him. The intruder's identity was being withheld because he is suspected of additional crimes that police are investigating. 

First published on April 27, 2022 / 7:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.