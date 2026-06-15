2 arrested for Riverside County homicide that left 47-year-old man dead in May

Riverside County homicide investigators have announced two arrests in connection with a homicide in May that left a 47-year-old man dead.

The incident happened back on May 19 at around 1 a.m., when Riverside County Sheriff's Office deputies said they were dispatched to the 3000 block of Grant Street in the unincorporated community of Home Gardens for reports of an unresponsive man in the area.

Upon arrival, they found 47-year-old Carlos Villa suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After nearly a month of investigation, RSO's Central Homicide Unit investigators identified two suspects in Villa's death: Hector Saldaña, 47, and Rachel Arredondo, 43, both of Corona.

Hector Saldaña (left) and Rachel Arredondo (right). Riverside County Sheriff's Office

Both were arrested on Friday, June 12, in Corona with the help of personnel from the Emergency Services Team, Major Crimes Unit, and Gang Task Force, according to an updated release from RSO.

Saldaña and Arredondo were each booked at the Riverside County Jail for murder.

Anyone who knows more about the incident was asked to contact Investigator Jimenez at 951-955-2877 or Investigator Juarez at 951-272-5600.