Homicide investigation launched after 47-year-old Riverside County man found fatally shot

A homicide investigation is underway in Riverside County after a 47-year-old man was found shot to death early Tuesday morning.

In a news release, Riverside County Sheriff's Office officials said that deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Grant Street in the unincorporated community of Home Gardens after learning of an unresponsive man in the area.

"Upon arrival, deputies located a 47-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds," the release said. "Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the paramedics ultimately pronounced the male dead at the scene."

Deputies identified the victim as Corona resident Carlos Villa.

Central Homicide Unit investigators were called to assume the investigation. They have not provided information on a suspect or motive in the deadly shooting.

"No arrests have been made, and investigators are working to identify the suspect(s) involved," the release said. "This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information will be released at this time."

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact Central Homicide Unit Investigator Jimenez at 951-955-2777 or Lake Mathews Station Investigator Jaquez at 951-272-5600.