Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre turns 95

A Hollywood icon is celebrating its 95th birthday today.

There will be cake and many guests to celebrate the TCL Chinese Theatre Wednesday on Hollywood Boulevard. Movie exhibitor Sid Grauman, one of Hollywood's most creative showmen, opened the movie palace in 1927, during the silent movie era.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: General views of the TCL Chinese Theatre courtyard, now converted into an outdoor cocktail lounge. With COVID-19 restrictions still in place for indoor movie theaters, the iconic movie palace serves drinks and snacks to guests while playing memorable movie music on September 26, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) AaronP/Bauer-Griffin

Since then, the landmark has become a must-see attraction for visitors from all over the world. The theater has hosted three Oscar ceremonies in the 40s, and its forecourt is home to the handprints and footprints of more than 250 entertainers. It was declared a historic-cultural landmark in 1968.

The theater's operators adopted "TCL Chinese Theatre" in 2013 in a 10-year naming rights deal. The deal made it possible to upgrade the theater's technology, seats, and lobby, as well and fund preservation projects for the 95-year-old building.