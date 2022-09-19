Hollywood sign to receive fresh coat of paint

An iconic Los Angeles landmark is getting a makeover! Preparation work began Monday as crews get ready to apply a fresh coat of pain to the famed Hollywood Sign.

A crew of 10 workers will apply nearly 400 gallons of paint to the sign over the course of eight weeks. Setup will begin Monday, and the project is expected to be completed in November. This year marks the iconic sign's centennial.

"The sign is the pride of Los Angeles and we are excited for fans all around the world to see this makeover for a very special 100th anniversary," said Jeff Zarrinnam, chair of the Hollywood Sign Trust.

Sherwin-Williams, which last refurbished the sign in 2012, will run the project again. Duggan and Associates, a Los Angeles-based painting company, will paint the 45-feet-high sign.