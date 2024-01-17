Local News

4 LAFD firefighters, 2 men injured in Hollywood house fire

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Two men and four Los Angeles firefighter were injured in a house fire in Hollywood Wednesday morning.

The two men were taken to the hospital in critical and serious condition and all four firefighter were also taken to hospital for observation.

Crews were called to 1337 N. Cherokee Ave. between De Longpre Ave. and Fountain Ave. around 3 a.m. for reports of heavy smoke in the area, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived to the scene they noticed one man trying to get out the front of the home, which was double-locked, prompting crews to immediately go into rescue mode.

A flash over occurred when fire crews were inside the building and four members of the crew were taken to a hospital, one sustained ear burns, LAFD said.

It took 48 firefighters 31 minutes to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

First published on January 17, 2024 / 7:16 AM PST

