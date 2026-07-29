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3 men found dead inside Hollywood Hills apartment during welfare check

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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Three men were found dead inside a Hollywood Hills apartment during a welfare check on Tuesday night.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Wilcox Avenue to conduct a welfare check on an apartment unit.

When officers entered the unit, they found three men dead inside.

The LAPD has no suspect information at this time. The robbery homicide bureau is continuing to investigate the incident. 

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