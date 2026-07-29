3 men found dead inside Hollywood Hills apartment during welfare check
Three men were found dead inside a Hollywood Hills apartment during a welfare check on Tuesday night.
Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Wilcox Avenue to conduct a welfare check on an apartment unit.
When officers entered the unit, they found three men dead inside.
The LAPD has no suspect information at this time. The robbery homicide bureau is continuing to investigate the incident.