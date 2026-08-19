Arrest made in connection with Hollywood Hills triple murder

A man was arrested last week in connection with a shooting that left three men dead inside of an apartment in the Hollywood Hills in July, according to authorities.

In a news release, the Los Angeles Police Department said 57-year-old Patrick Kevin Spurlock was arrested Friday in the 6600 block of Franklin Avenue. He's being held on no bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Police said Spurlock and the victims were inside an apartment in the 1900 block of Wilcox Avenue on July 24 when an altercation occurred.

Spurlock allegedly ordered the men to the floor at gunpoint. While they were on the ground, Spurlock then shot them each several times, killing them.

The victims were later identified as Jeremiah Badeker, Jack Cartegena and Michael Bogacz.

It wasn't until days later, on July 28, that police conducted a welfare check in the apartment and found their bodies. Neighbors told CBS LA at the time that they found it odd that the typically noisy apartment was silent for a few days, but they didn't imagine it was because the occupants were killed.

"I came outside, right? And I saw an officer there, and I was just like, 'What happened?' and he was like, 'There's a triple homicide,'" said one resident, who wished to remain anonymous.

Spurlock's alleged motive was not yet made clear as of Wednesday morning, and his relationship with the victims remains unknown. No additional details were immediately made available.