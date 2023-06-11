Hollywood Hills neighborhood on edge after trespasser caught lurking outside of homes

A Hollywood Hills neighborhood is on high alert after a man was caught on camera lurking outside of their homes, knocking on doors and talking to himself early in the morning on back-to-back nights.

According to multiple homeowners living in the Beachwood Canyon community, no one knows who the man is or what he wants from them.

He has been seen outside of at least two homes in recent days, including that of Mariette Natasha, who says she was jarred awake at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning when she received an alert from her home security system.

Natasha told KCAL News that the man was knocking and ringing her doorbell repeatedly, prompting her to call police.

However, by the time they arrived, the man was nowhere to be seen.

"Neighbors said that they saw him pleasuring himself, and he was actually asking if there's anyone in the house he could fornicate with," Natasha said. "So, that was scary and it was a very unique situation because usually people break into the house."

A separate homeowner, who lives about seven minutes from Natasha's home, said that the same man was outside of their home the night before. They say that on top of the repeat knocking, he was also shouting before he eventually left.

Los Angeles Police Department officers are aware of the situation, and are urging homeowners to keep an eye open for the man in case he is dangerous.

They advise anyone who sees him to immediately contact them or call 9-1-1.